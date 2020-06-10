Mildred “Tennie” Lowe, 77, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She was born in Madison County in 1942 and lived most of her life in Monroe. Tennie loved reading, preparing meals for her family and friends, and being a grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Daisy Winnie Wood Autry; a brother, Charles Autry; a grandchild, Layne Walton; and brother-in-law, John Robinson.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Lowe; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Merri Ann Walton; daughter and son-in-law, Jason and Charlene Smith; and four grandchildren Josie, Jagger, Daisy and Mahlon. She has two sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Robinson of Winder and Becky and Cliff Peters of Monroe.
A graveside service began at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Bostwick Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Peters officiating.
