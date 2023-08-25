Clint A. Rice, 85, of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
Clint was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He served on the Loganville City Council, was Vice Mayor and Chairman of the Police Committee. Clint was an insurance salesman for New York Life. Upon retirement, he worked for Bass Pro Shop in boat sales. He had a love for fishing, hunting, Braves and NASCAR.
Clint was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Rice; parents, Alvie R. and Gladys Hester Rice; brother, Dayton Rice; and sister, Ina Greene. He is survived by his children, Chris & Ginger Rice of Madison, Craig Rice and Deloris Rutledge of Jersey, Leslie Swords of Loganville; grandchildren, Chris and Ali Rice, Chelsea and Brandon Barnard, Cole Rice, Tyler Swords, Payten and Chandler Downing, Megan and Chris Hay; great grandchildren, Brooks, Bennett & Caroline Barnard, Cace and Cohen Rice, Knox Downing and numerous family and friends.
The Walton Tribune | August 26-27, 2023
