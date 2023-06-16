Mrs. Kimberly Murphy Cragin, 58, of Loganville, passed away Thursday June 8, 2023 at her residence.
A daughter of Martha Banks Murphy and the late Glen Murphy, she was born Jan, 8, 1965 in Stephens County, having lived most of her life in Loganville.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to concerts and casinos, going to the beach and listening to rock and roll music. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed her life at home.
Survivors include her mother Martha Banks Murphy of Martin, sons and daughter-in-law Josh and Cara Cragin of Monroe, Nick Cragin of Monroe and Matt Cragin of Loganville, three grandchildren Kaden, Kinslee, Olivia Von Cragin, brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Lylah Murphy of Toccoa, sister Jackie Knilans of Martin and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 13, in the Hillcrest Chapel of Acree-Davis Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Tommy Childress officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Nick Cragin, Josh Cragin, Matt Cragin, Chris Cragin, Jeremy Martin and Zach Wolaver.
The family received friends at the Acree-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made by visiting our website www.acree-davisfh.com.
Interment followed in Stephens Memorial Gardens with the Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Kimberly Murphy Cragin.
The Walton Tribune | June 17-18, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.