James Vernon Richardson, 78, of Rutledge, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born in Morgan County on April 25, 1942, to Annie Ruth Daniel Richardson and James Malcom Richardson.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Richardson; daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Alan Parker of Rutledge and Bonnie and Lee Chandler of Good Hope; grandchildren, Scotty and Amber Peppers, Brandon Reda, Taylor Parker, Mason Parker, Zach Chandler, Luke and Lorrie Chandler, and Leah and Jamie Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Courtlynn Johnson and Jaylee Johnson.
A graveside service was Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented