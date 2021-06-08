Bobby Neal Queen, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was born in Walton County on Feb. 7, 1937, to Maggie Kelly Queen and Huley Queen. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, the late David Queen; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Queen; daughter-in-law, Marsha Queen of Monroe; grandchildren, Whitney Queen and Drew Queen, both of Monroe; great-grandchild, Presley Neal Queen; and sister, Marion Keesee of Monroe.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Whitley and Nathan K. Pannell officiating.
Burial followed at the Harmony Baptist Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
