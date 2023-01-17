Dorothy Lee (Barrett) Byrd, 98, of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Royster and Rev. Luke Durden officiating. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Dot was a longtime member of Bay Creek Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Loganville. She was a lunchroom manager with the Walton County Public School System prior to her retirement.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Byrd; parents, William Hiram and Dora Bell (Watson) Barrett; and brother, Charlie Floyd Barrett. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Molly Byrd and Jimmy and Phyllis Byrd, all of Loganville; grandchildren, Laura and Chris Rhoades, Monica and Kevin Bell, Luann and Slate Long; great grandchildren, Brittany Rhoades, Zachary Rhoades, and Brayden Bell; nieces, Joyce Conner and Vivian Bailey; nephew, Wayne Barrett; several cousins; numerous family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Bay Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Lenea Masters, 2739 Still Road, Loganville, GA 30052. The family received friends on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
The Walton Tribune | January 18, 2023
