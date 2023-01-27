Betty Jean Brown Boze, 76, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1946 to the late Louise Carter Brown and the late Arvie Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Edward Boze.
Surviving are, nieces, Ashley Holcombe, Lacey (Edmund) Harper; great nieces and nephews, Haley Harper, Logan Harper, and Ashton Thomas; sister, Mary Frances Jackson.
A funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Wilson officiating.
Visitation was held at Meadows Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | January 28-29, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.