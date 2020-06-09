Larry Eugene Whitehead, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 65.
Born in Athens on March 15, 1955, he was a son of the late Juan “Red” Whitehead and Betty Dillard Whitehead. Mr. Whitehead worked as a logger and owned and operated Whitehead Logging. He had a heart of gold that shined through his love and caring for others. Most importantly, Mr. Whitehead loved weekend trips with his wife, Cathy, and he loved his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Juan Whitehead.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Smith Whitehead; three children, Shane Whitehead (Wendy), Leslie Whitehead and Lee Whitehead (Megan); one sister, Peggy Whitehead Dire of Monroe and eight grandchildren, Antonio, Helen, Javie, Cathy Grace, Lacy Lee, Molly, Abby and Brody.
Graveside services began at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Bethabara Baptist Church cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of the arrangements at 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677-7723.
Online: lordandstephens.com.
