Evelyn Joann Wilson Simpkins, 87, of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m.
Joann was an artist. She also enjoyed gardening. She was an avid bowler who was known to bowl a perfect game on more than one occasion.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Thomas Simpkins; parents, James Boone and Ada (Trulove) Wilson; and siblings, Christine Perry, Earl Wilson and Alvis Wilson.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Karen Simpkins of Riverdale; daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina Simpkins-Green and Tracy Green of Atlanta; grandchildren, Ashley and Ray Taylor of Lawrenceville, Steven Green of Atlanta, Hunter Summerfield of Buchanan, and Savannah Raymer of Riverdale; great-grandchild, Emily Taylor; sister, Patricia Thornton, of Pensacola, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
