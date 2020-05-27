Edsel N. Durden, 85, of Loganville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Edsel was a member of Corinth Christian Church and worked for Gwinnett County government for 23 years. He retired from the U.S. Coast Guard with 20 years of service.
Mr. Durden is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley Richardson Durden; children, Edsel Durden Jr. of Loganville and Diane Goga of Monroe; brothers, Jerry Durden of Loganville and Joe Durden of Elberton; sister, Rita Faye Baker of Loganville; grandchildren, Benjamin Goga, Charlotte Goga, Nathan Durden and Andrew Durden; and great-grandchild, Andrea Goga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corinth Christian Church, Homebound Food Fund, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
