Lorene Watkins Almand, 82, wife of the late Jessie Thomas Almand, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Born in Greensboro, she was a daughter of the late Parks Watkins and Elzona Parker Watkins. She was also preceded in death by her son, Anthony Craig Almand; six brothers and one sister.
She had worked as a cook for the Preschool Academy in Athens and was a member of Oasis Faith Baptist Church, Social Circle.
She is survived by three children: Rhonda Cheryl Durand, Jessie Thomas Almand Jr. and Steve Mark Almand Sr.; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Oconee Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Ghann officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Oconee Memorial Park.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Online: www.lordandstephens.com
Commented