Henry C. Greeson Jr., 94, of Monroe, passed to be with his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Dorothy Watkins Greeson, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
He was born June 24, 1926, to Henry C. Greeson Sr. and Elsie Murphy Greeson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sister-in-law, Larry L. (Shirley) Greeson, Horace Greeson and Carroll Greeson; his second wife, Lonie Gambrell Greeson, in 2002; and his third wife, Wilma S. Greeson, in 2019.
He is survived by his loving family, daughter and son-in-law, Janie Greeson Carrell and Jake; grandchildren, Scarlett Carrell Vansant and David, Douglas Carrell, and Olivia Carrell; and great-grandchildren, Abagale Carrell, Jake Carrell III, Caroline Vansant and Cooper Vansant.
He proudly served his country in World War II in Germany. He worked in textiles and owned and operated Western Auto and Social Circle Finance Co. in Social Circle. He was a gospel singer, leading a choir and singing with the Gospel Tones Quartet. Later in life he became legally blind, but he continued to sing. He remembered by heart every song he had ever sung.
He was a deacon and member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.
A graveside funeral service began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Social Circle Cemetery.
Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented