Ruby Mae Irvin Pharr, 81, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
She was born in Monroe on April 21, 1940, to Nelson Irvin and Fannie Louvina Kitchens Irvin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Leighton Dwight Pharr Sr.
Surviving are her brother, Jimmy Lamar Irvin, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will began at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Eastview Cemetery with Meadows Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
