Donald Carter Tanner, 77, of Las Vegas, and formerly of Monroe, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
He was born in Gainesville on Aug. 5, 1942, to Marvin Tanner and Lou Goss Tanner. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, the late Barbara Ann Hicks Tanner.
Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Julie Blount, and Chris and James Davis Sr.; grandchildren, Donald and Kelly Chandler, Barbara “Barbie” Chandler, Chrystal and Amber Lee, Tiffany and Ben Price, Amanda Irvin, and Little Roger Davis; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Chandler, Bradley Chandler, Jakob Corrales, Canton Gansel, Ben Price, Lottie Price, Steven Price, Aaliya Lee, Scarlett Irvin and Christopher Irvin; special loved ones, Amy Stewart “Stu” and Fred Evans; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 29, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Pack officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
