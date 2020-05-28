Anita Breedlove Doster, 72, passed away peacefully at The Pearl at Loganville on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020.

She was born on October 15, 1947, in Monroe to Thomas Breedlove Jr. and Sara Eddie Breedlove Malcom.

Anita was a lifelong resident of Monroe and will be remembered as a devoted wife; amazing mother and grandmother; and impactful teacher, principal and friend to many.

She graduated from Monroe Area High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University and a Master of Education degree from the University of Georgia. Anita was a lifelong educator who touched the lives of many throughout her career at Sandy Springs High School, Walker Park Elementary and Carver Middle School. Anita retired after 34 years of teaching and administration within the Walton County School District.

She will best be remembered for her devotion to family, her devotion to her students, her ability to control a room and the ability to make you feel special. She used those God-given talents to teach and mentor students and nurture a family that loved her dearly.

Anita is survived by her two sons, Chip (Sarah) and Geoff (Buffey) Doster; her seven grandchildren, Kiley Powers (Matt), Luke, Mason, Merit, Lilly, Kate and Max Doster; and one great-grandson, Levi Powers. She was also blessed to be loved on and cared for by devoted sister and sister-in-law, Mary-Anne Davis and Debbie Adams as well as a niece, Stacey Preston.

Due to the current circumstances, there will only be a small, private family service.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Anita’s memory to either the FISH organization or First Baptist Church of Monroe.

Arrangements are under the care of Meadows Funeral Home Inc.