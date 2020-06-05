Mr. Ronnie Cowart, 61, of Eatonton, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Mr. Cowart was born March 9, 1959, to C.M. and Clellie Wilson Cowart in Fairmount, Georgia. He was employed as a maintenance worker at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center.
He was preceded by his parents; a brother, Harold Cowart; and a sister, Susan Cowart Poss.
Surviving are siblings, Roy (Connie) Wilson of Cartersville, Donnie (Oliver) Craig of Madison, Albert Cowart of Winder, Linda Pilgrim of Walnut Grove, Johnny Cowart of Loganville, Mary (Bill) Shirley of Cumming, Marvin (Tina) Cowart of Lawrenceville, Joe Cowart of Loganville, and Timmy (Jennifer) Cowart of Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Ellen Cowart of Winder; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Carter Funeral Home in Winder.
Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
