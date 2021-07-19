Jeffrey Morgan Alday, 61, of Oxford, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Born in Beaufort, South Carolina, he was a son of the late William Fletcher Alday Jr. and Joyce Lou McNair Thompson. Jeff spent his childhood in Cairo, Georgia, and graduated from Cairo High School in 1977. He moved to Athens in 1981 and began his career in maintenance and construction all around the Athens and Atlanta areas.
He most recently resided near the community of Jersey, where he loved fishing and the company of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Wade Alday, and his aunts and uncles, J. “Buck” McNair, Robert Pope McNair, Wynell McNair Fewell, Joseph Daniel Alday and Tillie Alday Morris.
Survivors include his children, Laura Denise Alday of Bogart and Jeffrey Scott Alday (Lauren Kay) of Winder; and one brother, Kenneth Daniel Alday (Jeannie) of Rincon; nieces, Jessica Alday Minshew (Michael) of Marietta, Savannah Morgan Alday of Nashville, Tennessee; and many cousins.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later time.
Lord and Stephens, West, is in charge of arrangements. Online: www.lordandstephens.com.
