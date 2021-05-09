Mary Nell Anglin Smith, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Mary was born on Oct. 10, 1931, in Morgan County to Murray T. Anglin and Ava Bickers Anglin. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse Marion Haralson; a son, Michael Haralson; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving members of the family are her daughter; Connie H. Mitchell; son and daughters-in-law, Tony and Joan Haralson, and Annette Haralson; grandchildren, Holly and Jason Rohletter, Adrianne Aaron, Chris and Valerie Mitchell, Benji Mitchell, Jamy and Linda Mitchell, and Jeremy and Ginny Haralson; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will begin at noon Thursday, May 13, at Berean Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Jordan officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday.
Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
