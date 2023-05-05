Walter C. Corbett was born in Ravenna, Ohio on Nov. 12, 1941 to the late Helen Petkovich Corbett and the late Robert Corbett. He passed away on April 30, 2023.
Surviving are wife, Sharon Corbett; daughters: Elaina Lynette Corbett, Valerie Eden Corbett and Christina Estelle Corbett; sister: Kimberly Williams; brothers: Dan Corbett, Jim Corbett, Robert Corbett and 8 grandchildren.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Church of God with the Rev. Wayne Durden and Rev. Kip Boswell officiating.
The Walton Tribune | May 6-7, 2023
