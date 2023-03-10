Melinda “Jill” Peppers passed away on Feb. 17, 2023.
She is survived by her loving mother, Carole Peppers; daughter, Kala Daugherty; son, Michael Daugherty; brother, Joby Peppers; grandchildren, Mandi Ray Daugherty and Tryten Daugherty and her loving fur babies NicNic, Dimond and Lil Bit.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Daugherty, and brother, Lee Peppers.
God bless her soul.
