Russell Eugene Smith, 81, of Social Circle, died Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his family.
Mr. Smith was born to Clark and Ruth Ward Smith and grew up in the Milstead community of Rockdale County. He served for six years in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea. He married Nina Cobb on April 1, 1961. Mr. Smith later spent his career working as a lineman with Georgia Power. Russell was a devoted Christian, husband and father. He was active at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church in Social Circle. He enjoyed antiquing and time spent hunting and fishing.
Russell Smith is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nina Cobb Smith, and two children, Holly Elmore, and Jon and Jason Smith. He also leaves grandchildren, Meredith Elmore, Nicole Elmore and Tyler Smith. He also leaves two sisters, Betty Rutledge and Rebeka Montez Franka. He also leaves nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at A.E. Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home. (Online: https://www.georgiachildren.org.)
