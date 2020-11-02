Don Edward Toole, 62, of Loganville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
He was born July 2, 1958, in Atlanta to Mary Frances and Edward Ray Toole.
Don graduated from Shamrock High School and was immensely popular during his high school years; he was also athletic. Don loved to fish and worked in construction installing Sheetrock, which he was very good at doing.
Don has three children and four grandchildren whom he loves very much; he had a very big heart.
Don is preceded in death by his daughter, Loni Nicole Toole; mother, Mary Frances Toole; his father, Edward Ray Toole; grandfather, Homer Ray Toole; and his best friend, TJ Blackwell.
Don is survived by his son, Jacob Paul Toole; daughter, Tori Rae Toole; sisters, Judy Richardson and Tammy Lyn Toole; brother, Mark Toole (Sally); granddaughters, Jayne Toole, Jaden Toole, Jordyn Toole and Madison McCoy; his girlfriend, Tina Peppers; and his dog, Moon Shine.
A celebration of life was from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, in the Chapel at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville.
Commented