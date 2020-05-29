Hillyer Thomas “Billy” Head, 94, of Oxford, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy who served during World War II, Mr. Head built his life on the disciplines he learned while serving his country. Stitched together with qualities such as dedication and strength of character, he knew the meaning of hard work and supported his family by raising cattle. After retiring, he spent his days doing something he loved – farming.
Mr. Head was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jackson Head, as well as parents, Lewis and Anna Broach Head.
Mr. Head’s memory will remain in the hearts of his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Billy Sorrow; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Connie Head, and George and Linda Head; grandchildren, Shannon and Justin Mitchell, Kasey and Randall Gilreath, Jason Head, Jeremy and Missy Head, Josh and Tasha Head, and Heath and Alisha Head; great-grandchildren, Kylie Sorrow, Emerson Gilreath, Bryson Mitchell, Brayden Mitchell, Mallory Head, Hunter Head, Michael Head, Kensley Head, Ryan Head and Grayson Head; and sister, Ann Smith.
A graveside service for Mr. Head will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Lynn Head officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by phone, 1-800-805-5856.
