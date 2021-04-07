Dianne Murrell, 73, of Danielsville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1948, to Thelma Virginia Thompson Jackson and Oscar Harold Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Clifford Murrell.
She is survived by her sisters, Ann Ingram of Winder, Sybil Walls of Monroe, and Pam Mitchell Shumake of Greensboro.
A private graveside service was held at the Corinth Christian Church cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
