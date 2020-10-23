Eloise Byrd Doster was born Norma Eloise Byrd on May 1, 1922, in Gainesville.
As an elementary school girl, she and her family moved to Monroe, where she met her childhood sweetheart and soulmate, Grover Cleveland Doster Jr. Married on Jan. 16, 1943, they were married until his passing on Jan. 25, 2015. Through those 72 years they lived in more than 50 homes and endured many separations due to Grover’s career in the U.S. Marine Corps. Eloise maintained a home for him to return to from three wars and many other tours of duty.
A loving mother of three and a tireless volunteer (30 years with the American Red Cross), she found time for others and always had a ready smile and a sympathetic ear for anyone. There are many mementos and artifacts, like needlepoint, cross stitch and sewn or knitted items that remain as reminders of her loving and ceaseless work.
Reluctantly, she left us on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to be with her husband and two children (Cleve Byrd Doster and Norma Doster Lopatin) who had gone before her.
She is survived by her son David Doster and his wife, Debbie; son-in-law, Andrew Lopatin; four grandchildren, Matthew and Patrick Moran and Lauren and Phillip Doster; and five great-grandchildren, Gwyndolyn, Alexa and Oakley Moran and Emma and Jonah Doster.
She will be sorely missed but we take comfort in knowing this hardworking mother and volunteer can now find rest.
She will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband, Grover, and son Cleve.
Anyone wishing to remember Eloise by gifts may do so either to the American Red Cross or to your local hospice.
The National Cremation Society is in charge of the arrangements.
