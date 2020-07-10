Cynthia Gail “Cindy” Stovall, 58, of Covington, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was born in Atlanta on Aug. 15, 1961, to Corliss Myrtle Tuggle Smallwood and Chester Doris Smallwood. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, the late Daniel Smallwood.
She is survived by her husband, Robin Stovall; daughter, Kaitlyn Stovall of Covington; stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Carmenia and John Wayne Farley of Winder; sons and daughters-in-law, Jared and Bethany Pruitt of Dallas, Georgia, and Brandon and Traci Pruitt of Statham; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Margie Smallwood of Marietta; and grandchildren, Kelyn Pruitt, Layton Pruitt, Alyssa Jones, Savannah Jones, Bryce Taylor, Aiden Pruitt, Willow Pruitt, Brantley Farley, Bryant Hitson and Summer Hitson.
Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Monroe Church of God with the Rev. David Wall and the Rev. Barry Peevy officiating.
Visitation was from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment was at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
