Sibbie Mae Anglin, 89 of Chamblee, passed away on May 29.
She was born in Rutledge, Georgia on April 16, 1933 to the late Bluford Alexander Astin and the late Mary Elizabeth Studdard Astin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Lamar Anglin; sisters Louise Brown, Martha Adams and Kate Peters; and her niece Peggy Sloan and nephew Rick Brown.
Surviving is her son, Jim Anglin, and daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Gary Yates; three grandchildren Adam Yates, Elissa Yates Smith and Kylie Yates Johnson; as well as four great-grandchildren, Maris Smith, Calder Smith, Branch Johnson and Brody Johnson.
Also surviving are two nieces, Sherry Brown Cox and Jane Adams; along with four nephews David Adams, Ray Peters, Dennis Peters and Roderick Brown.
Memorial services were held on Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.
The Walton Tribune | June 8, 2022
Commented