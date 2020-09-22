Nellie McDaniel, 59, of Grayson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Nellie was a beloved wife to Ronnie McDaniel, mother to Lynsey Tinnel and Austin York, and Nana to Grayson Tinnel and Zion Tinnel.
Nellie was born April 15, 1961, in Fulton, Mississippi, to Toby and Lurene Walton. She grew up in Mississippi before spending the later part of her life in Georgia, where she raised her children. She enjoyed traveling and attending concerts with her husband, Ronnie. She also loved spoiling her grandsons with ice cream and sleepovers.
Nellie had a successful career in the tax preparation and the banking industries. She was well-respected and well-loved by her many friends and co-workers. Nellie was an active member at Grayson United Methodist Church, where she had many friends in Bible studies and other groups.
The service began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Meadows Funeral Home. Please sign the online guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
