Dianne Lorraine Jackson Baker was born in Eatonton on Aug. 4, 1955, to Margenice and Coolidge Jackson.
In the late hours of Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, her husband Ted, son Jason and her parents met her at Heaven’s gates along with her brother David and countless other family and friends.
She loved her daughter Melanie, daughter-in-law Julie, her sisters Esther and Shirley, brother Stevie, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends so intensely that her heart gave out and could no longer carry her. Since the early 1980s, she could be found waitressing and cooking at Campton Restaurant and Baker’s Family Restaurant. There was little she could not do in the kitchen, particularly her peanut butter cake, strawberry shortcake and fried chicken. You could always taste the love and care in every bite even if she probably cussed while preparing. She was a mama to all her kids’ friends. She was always there with a hug, to hold your hand, give guidance and offer an unfiltered opinion even when not prompted.
Besides her family, her greatest love was music and going to concerts. She had seen more than 200 different artists over the years ranging from George Strait and James Taylor to Madonna and Lady Gaga. Her favorite concert experiences were Cher, Michael Jackson, Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner and P!nk. However, the ultimate artist for her was Alan Jackson, whom she had seen in person close to 50 times.
The sun shines less bright for those she leaves behind but oh how lucky was everyone to know her and be loved by her. Her daughter has no doubt that after she loved on her lifelong love Ted and son Jason, she asked the manager where she could find Elvis.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, prior to the memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594.
