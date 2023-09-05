Mason Young a beloved son, brother and friend, passed away Aug. 28, 2023, in Tucson AZ.
Mason grew up in Social Circle where he attended K-12 as a member of the Class of 2019. He participated on the middle school football and swim teams and on the state championship wrestling team. His senior year he competed in body building while training at Force Fitness.
Mason participated in wilderness therapy programs in the North Georgia mountains and Durango, Colorado where he excelled at outdoor living skills. He was residing in Tucson, AZ.
Mason is survived by his mother, Eva and stepfather, Delphino; father, Stewart and step-mother Holly; brother, Cole; uncles B and Stephen and grandmother, Lois. Like so many people, Mason struggled with mental health. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Sky’s the Limit Fund, a scholarship program for wilderness therapy.
An informal gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4-7 p.m at The Yoga Studio at Rutledge City Hall, 105 Newborn Road. The
Walton Tribune | Septemner 6, 2023
Commented