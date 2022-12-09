Paula Perez East, 63, of Marietta, passed away Nov. 27, 2022.
Paula was predeceased by her father, Pedro Pérez Flores, her mother, Agustina Guzmán Baez, and siblings Redentor Pérez Guzmán and Maria Fortunata Pérez Guzmán.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Raymond D. East, Sr., her siblings Yolanda Pérez Guzmán, Fernando Pérez Guzmán, Julieta Pérez Guzmán, Amado Pérez Guzmán, Mariana Pérez Guzmán, Santiago Pérez Guzmán, four children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Paula worked many years for Kennesaw State University and was loved by her coworkers. Paula and Raymond enjoyed spending time between their homes in Marietta and Ellijay, Georgia. The two enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends.
A Catholic prayer service led by Deacon Raphael of St. Catherine of Siena was held to honor Paula at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church St NE on Thursday, Dec. 8.
A graveside burial service led by lifelong friend, Rev. Garry Gaspard, followed at Corinth Church, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville.
The Walton Tribune | December 10-11, 2022
