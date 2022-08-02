Mrs. Shirley Ann Mitchell Brewer, 88, of Loganville, passed away on July 26, 2022.
Ann graduated from Grayson High School and DeKalb Beauty School. She worked for Sears and Rich’s before opening her own hair salon in Decatur and later in Loganville which was fondly named “Ann’s Purty Parlor” by her friends. The salon was always filled with laughter and lively discussions. Her clients invariably became friends, and at times, would drop by the salon, not for an appointment but to sit and catch up with others.
As a young girl, Ann met Inman Brewer and quickly fell in love. They married and raised two daughters together, Deborah and Pamela, and while there were trials to endure after the death of Deborah, she maintained an optimistic, resilient, and appreciative outlook on life that was rooted in her faith. Ann enjoyed meeting new people and had a welcoming personality. She never met a stranger and was happiest when she was surrounded by her friends and family enjoying a meal and conversation.
Ann grew up attending Ozora Baptist Church in Loganville where her unfaltering belief in God blossomed. A few years after getting married, she moved to Decatur and joined Woodlawn Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and director of the six-year-old children’s department for over 20 years. She later returned home to Loganville and was a member of Corinth Christian Church for 45 years where she served on many committees. Ann served the Lord through her work in the church and in her relationships with family and friends. She always provided a listening ear and was steadfast in her compassion and devotion to others.
Ann was very creative and used those skills arranging flowers, sewing, scrapbooking, and refinishing antiques with additional hand painted décor. She adored working in her rose and vegetable gardens, and her greatest joy was sharing the harvest with others. When guest would visit, she would send them home with vegetables and their favorite colored rose snipped from her garden, and on days when a rose bud just began its bloom, Inman would cut and present her with her own favorite rose. Ann was a wonderful cook and was known for her delicious lemon pound cake. She would regularly cook two to three pound cakes a week – one for Inman, one for her father, and often one for those in need.
Mrs. Brewer is preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Charles Inman Brewer; daughter, Deborah Elaine Brewer; parents, Lewis and Loma Mitchell; sisters, Dorothy Mitchell Irvin and Janice Mitchell Briscoe.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Brewer Evans; grandson, Joshua Inman Evans; granddaughter, Sarah Ann Evans Bahraini and her husband Anoosh; brother, James Mitchell and his wife Joyce; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Corinth Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Memorial Gardens, c/o Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81, Loganville, Ga. 30052.
Arrangements are by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.
