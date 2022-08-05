William David Autry, age 82 of Social Circle, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born in Rutledge, GA on June, 19 1940 to the late William Herbert Autry and the late Mary Armistead Autry.
Surviving are wife, Judy Autry; daughter, Kristi Milam; son, Mark Autry; sister, Mabel Campbell; brothers, Junior Autry, Steve Autry, Bobby Autry, and Timmy Autry; grandchildren, Garrett Autry and Laurel Hubbard; great grandchildren, Bowen Autry and Briggs Autry.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday August 2nd at 11:30 AM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Billy Wellborn officiating. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
