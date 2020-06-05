Mary Dalton Milligan Freeman, 98, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born in Walton County on March 8, 1922, to Will Dalton and Liza Rowe Dalton. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husbands, the late Oscar Milligan and the late Lawrence Freeman.
Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Brooks; son and daughter-in-law, Lamar and Deborah Milligan; grandchildren, Billy Beam Jr., Michael Beam, Vanessa Wheelus, Donald Brooks, Cindy Boyles, Scott Milligan, Beth Armstrong and Justin Milligan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Eastview Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Beam Jr. officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
