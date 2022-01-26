Richard Wayne Plunkett passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, while being surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 2, 1950, to the late Annie Mae Durden and the late William Luke Plunkett. Richard was preceded in death his brother, William Plunkett.
Mr. Plunkett is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Connie Malcom Plunkett; daughter, Tammy Plunkett Knight; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Amy Plunkett; sisters, Denise Martin and Yvonne Wilson; brothers and sister-in-law, Joe and Gail Plunkett, and Scott Plunkett; and grandchildren, Michael Tyler Knight, Bethany Lynn Plunkett, William Wayne Plunkett, Kaden Tristan Knight, Kane Logan Knight.
Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
The funeral service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
