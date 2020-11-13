R.B. “Pee Wee” Meadows, 83, of Monroe, has gone home to be with the Lord.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1937, to Annie Mae McIntyre Meadows and Enoch Elijah Cicero Meadows. He married Carolyn Baldwin on Aug. 22, 1959, and they had four daughters, Angie Meadows, Virginia Garrett, Karen Meadows and Holly Speake.
He was a true man of God with a servant’s heart and lived his life to glorify God.
R.B. is survived by children Virginia Garrett, Karen Meadows, and Holly Speake; six grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers and one sister; his daughter Angie; and his beautiful wife, Carolyn Baldwin Meadows.
No funeral arrangements were announced.
