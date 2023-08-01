Opal Day Conner, 87, of Monroe, passed away on July 26, 2023.
She was born on June 18, 1936 to the late Mary Frances Reynolds Day Barron and the late Joel Vernon Day.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late R.D. Conner. Surviving are daughter and son in law, Kim and Tommy Hudgins; son and daughter in law, Chris and Sandra Conner; sister, Mildred Dunn; grandchildren: Sandy and Josh Eidson, Chad and Jessica Hudgins, Dan and Jennifer Conner; great grandchildren: Ella, Conner, Emma, Madeline, Sam, and Henry.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Entombment followeded at Hill Haven Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | August 2, 2023
