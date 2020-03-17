The Lord called Avis D. Brazil home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She adored her family and lived her love of them in every way. Avis enjoyed her time showering others with food, laughter, wisdom, love and encouragement. She lived her faith and loved her church family. Everyone went above and beyond to support, pray and provide food for our family during her cancer battle.
Avis is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Ethel Brazil, and two brothers (William “Bill” and Robert Brazil).
She is survived by her husband, McArthur Lewis; son and daughter-in-law, James and Amanda Nolan of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Shanin and Brian Crowther of Loganville; grandchildren, Michael and Alyssa Nolan, and Emma and Cole Crowther; four stepchildren (Mickey Couch of Viper, Kentucky, Lonnie and Kelly Lewis of Dacula, Lisa and Clay Peppers of Monroe and Jamie and Christy Lewis of Nicholson); 11 grandchildren; brothers, Charles Brazil of Niceville, Florida, and Michael Brazel of Monroe.
The family will receive guests from 2 until 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Corinth Christian Church (1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052). The memorial service begins at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Cornith Christian Church in her honor.
Avis was blessed to have two chosen sisters, Libbie Hamilton and Deborah Davis, who attended every treatment and doctor appointment during her six-month battle. She left an imprint on all who met her. She is deeply missed as she was deeply loved.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented