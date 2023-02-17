Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Jerry Wilson Edwards, 85, of Monroe, who entered rest Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Mr. Edwards was born in Thomaston, a son of the late Woodrow and Gussie Blount Edwards. Mr. Edwards was a graduate of Jefferson High School, a member of Monroe First Baptist Church and was a retired technician with Western Union and Sprint.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine Silman Edwards; daughter, Lynn Edwards; son, Brian Edwards (Julie); two granddaughters, Samantha and Eden Edwards; grandson, Jeremy Edwards; a brother, Mike Edwards (Deborah).
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Monroe First Baptist Church with Dr. Todd Ware officiating with burial of Cremains to follow in the Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson, at 4 p.m.
The family will receive friends prior to the service 1-2 p.m. at the Monroe First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Jerry Wilson Edwards to the Monroe First Baptist Church at www.fbcmonroe.com or to FISH at www.fishofwalton.org Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be left at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | February 18-19, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.