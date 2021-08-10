Timothy Bryan Quinn, 64, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison officiating. Burial will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
Timothy was a member of Corinth Christian Church and a member of Cedar Lake Golf Club. He was very passionate about giving blood and had been a blood donor since he was 17 years old. He was always encouraging others to also become donors.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta Brooks Fijala, and brothers David Quinn and Joseph Quinn Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Shirley Ozbolt Quinn; children and their spouses, Dr. Bryan and Amanda Quinn of Carrollton, Katie and Mark Vantassell of Monroe, and Brandon and Rachel Quinn of Temple; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Dianne Quinn of Jefferson; sister, Judy Kieffer of Jefferson, Ohio; grandchildren, Dylan, Laney, Juleeann, Adalyn, Evan, Wyatt, Lily, Victoria and Jackson; and numerous family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented