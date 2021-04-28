Mary Sybil Knox, 98, of Conyers, Friday, April 23, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Eva Garner; husband, William Benjamin Knox; son, Robert Charles Knox; daughter, Cynthia Barr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Wesley Cobb; son-in-law, Walt Barr; daughter and partner, Kathy Knox and Susan Hollows; sister-in-law, Patricia Knox; grandchildren, Scott Cobb (Jennifer), Tamara Haase (Tim), Jason Barr (Brandi), Brandon Barr (Rebeka), Jake Knox (Caitlin), and Aaron Knox; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Kennett (Clay), Krista Carr (Ryan), Kyle Cobb, Katherine Haase, and Ben Haase; and great-great-grandchildren, Hazel Kennett and Macy Kennett.
Sybil was born in Atlanta, and moved next door to her future husband, Ben, when she was 8 years old. She graduated from Girls High in 1941, and married Ben the same year; they were married for 65 wonderful years. Sybil accompanied Ben to numerous barbecue competitions in the Southeastern region of the U.S. In 1949, the two bought a one-bedroom cottage on Jackson Lake. Over the years as their family grew, so did that cottage. As the children grew, so did the memories; digging holes, swimming, fishing, and so many precious moments. Sybil was a blue ribbon holder in numerous areas, PTA president, but most of all, a great- and great-great grandmother.
After she and Ben retired, they spent a lot of time in St. Petersburg, Florida, during the snowbird season at their condo. Sybil was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She held various positions on boards in St. Petersburg as well as in Conyers. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and most of all, traveling in her and Ben’s motor home to the Midwest.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Orrin Morris and the Rev. Todd Hilton officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1- 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road NE, Conyers, GA 30012. Telephone 770-483-7216.
