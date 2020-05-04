Floice Mary Bentley Wade, 82, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She was born Loganville to Charlie Bentley and Jewell Boss Bentley, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Greg Wade and Sally Towler of Monroe; sister, Etta McLeod of Augusta; grandchild, Nicole Wade of Bowling Green, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Tim and Jane Aaron, Cindy and Bucky Adams, Charles McLeod and Beth and Jimmy Bower; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Bay Creek Church cemetery with the Rev. Tim Aaron officiating.
