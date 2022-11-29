Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell for Damon P. Nick, 62, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating.
Nick, passed away Nov. 12, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Duluth.
Damon was born July 26, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Kydiako Papadopoulos and Helen Pikos.
He was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to proudly his country in the United States Navy for 7 years.
He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell.
He was an owner and cook at his family’s restaurant DNM’s Athens Pizza in Loganville.
Damon was an avid hunter and enjoyed cooking especially pizza and feeding anyone he could. Damon also had a deep appreciation and love for animals which led him to raise many animals from weasels, rabbits, lambs and goats, 28 cats, pot belly pigs and an Arabian stallion and her colt.
Damon leaves to cherish his memory his mother and step-father Helen and Gregory Batianis of Ypsilanti, Michigan, his brother Diamond Papadopoulos of Athens, Greece; as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, his brother Michael and his step-father Andrew Nick.
The Nick family has entrusted Damon’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio.
The Walton Tribune | November 30, 2022
