Jon William Connelly, 50, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
He was born in Monroe on July 21, 1970, to Clemon William Connelly and Maxine Mae Miller Connelly. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, the late Steve Connelly.
Surviving are his wife, Rhonda Mathews Connelly; daughter, Brianna Connelly; son, Noah Connelly; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phillip and Christy Connelly, Jeffrey and Connie Connelly and Ulene Connelly.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036 or email donorservices@specialolympics.org.
