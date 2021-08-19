Mary Evelyn Howington, age 86, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
She was born in Commerce on Nov. 26, 1934, to Lula Segars Lewallen and William Russell Lewallen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Walter Allen “Pete” Howington.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Greg Tiller of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Sheila Howington of Good Hope; grandchildren, Josh Howington of Good Hope, Cody Howington of Good Hope and his fiancée, Taylor Swords, Joy and Jeff Gillman of Loganville, and Brett and Ashley Rutherford of Loganville; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Howington, Bailey Howington, Mason Rutherford, Ashlyn Gillman, Marie Gillman and Andrew Gillman.
A graveside service began at noon Thursday, Aug. 19, at Howington Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
