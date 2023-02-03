Joann Beddingfield Boss, 77, passed on Dec. 5, 2022. She lived in Loganville.
“A life deserves a special celebration, so please join us as we honor her name. Bring your stories and fond memories. A short service will follow after luncheon. This event will be held Sunday, Feb 12, at 1:30 p.m. at 3789 Bay Creek Church Road in Loganville.
The Walton Tribune | February 4-5, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Joann Boss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
