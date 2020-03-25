Valerie Hope Evans, 34, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1985, in Monroe to Angelia Smith and Fred Evans Sr.
Hope was preceded in death by her father, Stevie Potts, and grandparents, Joe Lynch, Bobby Parham, Billy and Betty Potts.
Hope was born an amazing young lady with a special gift. No matter who she was around, she would always brighten up your day with her beautiful smile, laughter and sense of humor. She never met a stranger. She loved writing and coloring in her books, and she loved jewelry (all different kinds). And I need not forget she had to have her purse. She always and I mean always had to have her hugs. This is a girl; we will truly miss. We Love You Always, Hopie Lou.
Surviving members of her family are her mother and stepfather, Angelia and Norman Smith; brother, Fred Evans Jr., grandmother, Linda Parham; 10 aunts; nine uncles and tons of cousins.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Matt Watson officiating.
Burial followed at the Good Hope Christian Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
