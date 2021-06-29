Carl Wilburn Davis Jr., 85, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born on July 16, 1935, to Carl W. Davis Sr. and Florence Caylor Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 64 years, the late Ermine Tony Davis.
Surviving are his daughter, Lori Lee Burnham (Brian); son, Dr. Carl “Judson” Davis (Lynn); sister, Audrey Grenade; six grandchildren, Zachary Burnham, Elise (Jon) Gaines, Jonathan (Erin) Davis, Christopher (Emily) Davis, Alexa Davis and Abi Davis; eight nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Rest Haven Cemetery with the Dr. Carl “Judson” Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Walton County Senior Citizens Center or to Abbey Hospice.
