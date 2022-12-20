Karen Craft Stowe, 58, of Monroe passed away on Dec. 15, 2022.
Karen was born on Nov. 28, 1964 to the late Judge Fred and Frances Craft, of Carnesville.
She married her loving husband, Raymond Gerald Stowe Sr. of 39 years on Jan. 14, 1984 after meeting while attending North Georgia Technical College. It was love at first sight and they were each other's life long companions and friends. They were blessed with three amazing children and five grandchildren who were the light of Karen's life. There was nothing she would not do for her babies.
She is survived by her husband Raymond Gerald Stowe Sr.; daughter, Candace Stowe, daughter and son-in-law, Hannah and RJ Mountfield-Fisher; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Sandy Stowe, Jr.; grandchildren, Garrett, Makenna, Olivia, Rayleigh, and Elijah and her brother Timothy Craft.
Visitation was Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Meadows Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment followed at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Sign the guest book at meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | December 21, 2022
