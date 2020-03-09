Lemuel Edmund “Ed” Edmondson, 84, of Good Hope, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on Dec. 29, 1935, to George Edmondson and Claudine Wilkins Edmondson, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce McWaters Edmondson; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Kenneth Youngblood; sons and daughter-in-law, Danny Edmondson, Dennis Edmondson and Sherri Garris; sister, Elanor Sims; brothers, Charles Robert Edmondson, George M. Edmondson Jr., John David Edmondson and Hugh Harold Edmondson; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Good Hope Christian Church with the Rev. Don Malcom and the Rev. Doyle Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Christian Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
